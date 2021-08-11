Singer Dolly Parton to publish her first novel

A novel co-written by singer Dolly Parton and best-selling US author James Patterson is to be published.

Parton will release an album in March 2022 simultaneously with the book, which is her first, and has been titled Run, Rose, Run.

The country singer, 75, said: “I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel Run, Rose, Run with the great James Patterson.

I’ve combined my love of storytelling and books with the release of #RunRoseRun, a novel I’ve co-authored with @JP_Books! Pre order your copy today! https://t.co/tAmKUOoOBG pic.twitter.com/89zt2HIWhY — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 11, 2021

“I also have a new album to go along with the book.

“All-new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book.

“I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it all together.”

The book has been billed as an “extraordinary collaboration between two legendary storytellers”.

Patterson has sold more than 300 million copies of his own novels, including the Alex Cross, Michael Bennett and Women’s Murder Club series.

James Patterson has sold more than 300 million copies (PA)

Parton is not his first notable literary collaboration – he has co-written two books with former US president Bill Clinton.

Run, Rose, Run tells the story of a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue a career in music.

“The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide,” according to a statement.

The lyrics from the 12-song album also feature in the novel.

Dolly Parton (Sue Moore/PA)

Patterson said: “It’s an honour – and a hell of a lot of fun – to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I’ve long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity.

“The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa.

“It’s a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love.”

Run, Rose, Run will be published on March 7 2022.