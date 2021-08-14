Latest instalment in anthology series American Crime Story revealed

The next instalment in the American Crime Story anthology series will feature the famed Studio 54 nightclub, it has been announced.

TV super producer Ryan Murphy will explore the rise and fall of the Manhattan disco, which became a world renowned nightspot in the 1970s.

Known for its lavish parties and rampant drug use, it closed in 1980 after founders Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager were convicted of tax evasion.

Ryan Murphy is bringing a drama about the famed Studio 54 nightclub to TV (Ian West/PA)

Studio 54: American Crime Story is in development now, network FX said.

It also announced producers Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are working on spin-offs American Love Story and American Sports Story, which will tell further true-life tales.

The first season of American Sports Story will portray the life of disgraced NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez, while American Love Story is focused on the marriage of John F Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette.

John Landgraf, chairman of FX, said: “When Ryan Murphy came to us with these two spinoffs and the stories for American Sports Story and American Love Story, we immediately jumped at the opportunity.

“What began with American Horror Story has spawned some of the best and most indelible programs of our generation, most notably American Crime Story, which created a beautiful partnership between Ryan, Brad, Nina and Brad.

“Their alchemy and the way in which they construct these stories is done with such care, such clarity and such dimensionality that creates the magnificence that is The People v OJ Simpson, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace and Impeachment. We can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Impeachment: American Crime Story explores the sex scandal that almost brought down Bill Clinton’s presidency.

It is set to premiere in the US next month.