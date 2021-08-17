Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

Kristen Stewart’s Diana film gets a release date

By Press Association
August 17, 2021, 9:13 pm
Spencer, the film about Diana, Princess of Wales starring Kristen Stewart, will be released in November, it has been announced.

The highly awaited biopic, from director Pablo Larrain, will be released in the US on November 5 – a prime spot for an awards season campaign.

Distributor Neon and studio Topic did not confirm a UK release date.

Spencer will premiere in competition at the Toronto and Venice film festivals.

It will feature Twilight star Stewart, 31, as the princess – who was born Diana Frances Spencer – and focus on a weekend in the early 1990s when she decided her marriage to the Prince of Wales was irretrievable.

Poldark star Jack Farthing has been announced as playing Charles.

Timothy Spall (Mr Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout) also feature among the cast.

A number of actresses have played Diana in the past, including in 2013 when Naomi Watts took up the role in a biopic titled Diana.

On Tuesday, Netflix shared a first look at Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in the latest series of regal drama The Crown.

She takes over from Emma Corrin, who won critical acclaim for her portrayal of the late princess.

Diana died aged 36 in 1997 following a car crash in Paris.

