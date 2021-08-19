Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021
Lifestyle / Music

Kanye West announces third listening event for latest album Donda

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 4:07 am
Kanye West has announced he will hold a third listening party for his much-delayed album Donda (Ian West/PA)
Kanye West has announced he will hold a third listening party for his much-delayed album Donda (Ian West/PA)

Kanye West has announced he will hold a third listening party for his much-delayed album Donda.

The meticulous rap superstar, 44, was supposed to release the record last month and held a sold-out playback session in Atlanta, Georgia, to launch his new music.

However Donda did not arrive as planned and earlier this month West held a second event, also at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he was living while completing the album.

The billionaire fashion designer has now said a third listening party will take place, this time at the Soldier Field stadium in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, on August 26.

West shared the news on Instagram. No new release date for the album was announced.

Donda is named after West’s late mother,  who died aged 58 in 2007 following complications from cosmetic surgery.

It was initially promised a year ago but never emerged as West instead focused on his doomed White House bid.

The previous listening parties revealed Donda includes a collaboration with West’s friend and rival Jay-Z, as well as contributions from hip hop stars including Pusha T, Lil Baby and Travis Scott.

West’s previous album was 2019’s Jesus Is King.

Kim Kardashian West, with whom West shares four children, filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

