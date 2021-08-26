Doja Cat to host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Singer Doja Cat will host this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, it has been announced.

The Grammy-nominated star, 25, is making her hosting debut at the ceremony, which will take place in New York City on September 12.

She will also perform on a night she is up for five awards – including two of the biggest honours video of the year and artist of the year.

Announcing news of her hosting on social media, Doja Cat said: “I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow.”

California-born Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, also performed at the 2020 VMAs, treating fans to a mash-up of her hits Say So and Like That.

She won the prize for best new artist.

Justin Bieber leads this year’s list of nominees with seven nods, ahead of stars including Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, BTS, Drake, Lil Nas X and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo.

Performers include Camila Cabello, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes and Twenty One Pilots.

The VMAs are set to take place at the Barclays Centre.