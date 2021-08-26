Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Doja Cat to host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 5:00 am
Singer Doja Cat will host this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, it has been announced (Emma McIntyre/PA)
Singer Doja Cat will host this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, it has been announced.

The Grammy-nominated star, 25, is making her hosting debut at the ceremony, which will take place in New York City on September 12.

She will also perform on a night she is up for five awards – including two of the biggest honours video of the year and artist of the year.

Announcing news of her hosting on social media, Doja Cat said: “I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow.”

California-born Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, also performed at the 2020 VMAs, treating fans to a mash-up of her hits Say So and Like That.

She won the prize for best new artist.

Justin Bieber leads this year’s list of nominees with seven nods, ahead of stars including Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, BTS, Drake, Lil Nas X and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo.

Performers include Camila Cabello, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes and Twenty One Pilots.

The VMAs are set to take place at the Barclays Centre.

