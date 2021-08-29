Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Here they go again: Abba join TikTok amid reports of new project

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 12:03 am
(PA)
(PA)

Swedish pop veterans Abba are joining video-sharing app TikTok.

The band – Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – have been one of the most searched for groups on the platform, TikTok said.

Their arrival coincides with reports that the group, who rose to fame with hits like Dancing Queen, Knowing Me, Knowing You and Money, Money, Money, are set to release new music or announce a new project.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Premiere – London
Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus at the premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London (Ian West/PA)

This year the #DancingQueenChallenge was a popular fixture on TikTok, amassing more than 160 million views.

Abba’s music will be available on TikTok’s Sounds page and they will launch with an official #Abba challenge.

Paul Hourican, head of music operations at TikTok, said: “We are so excited to welcome Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid to TikTok, bringing their phenomenal music to fans both new and old around the world.

“With one of the most recognisable music catalogues ever created, their unique craft of songwriting truly transcends generations and has inspired music lovers for decades.

“Our community have already shown us with their own creations that this is the music they’ve been waiting for and we’re excited to see how Abba can inspire a new generation of fans, sparking yet another wave of music creativity with the hits that have defined pop for so long.”

Last week the band sparked excitement among fans as they launched a website called Abba Voyage, which asked fans to register on the landing page and teased: “The wait is nearly over…”

The pop group were catapulted to worldwide success after winning the Eurovision Song Contest with their Waterloo when the event was held in Brighton in 1974.

The group have since sold more than 400 million albums and singles.

The popular quartet parted ways after last performing together in 1982 following a successful 10-year stint.

In 2018 they announced they had recorded new material, but the release of the songs has been delayed.

The musical Mamma Mia!, based on their songs, premiered in London in 1999 and became a worldwide hit.

Two movie versions – Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – pulled in an A-list cast including Meryl Streep, Dame Julie Walters, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal