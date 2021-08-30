Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / World

Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lopez among stars at Dolce & Gabbana show in Venice

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 10:03 pm
Dame Helen Mirren was among the stars attending a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice (Ian West/PA)
Dame Helen Mirren was among the stars attending a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice (Ian West/PA)

Dame Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lopez were among the A-listers attending Dolce & Gabbana’s star-studded fashion show in Venice.

The storied luxury fashion brand unveiled its latest Alta Moda collection at a glitzy event in St Mark’s Square.

It attracted a galaxy of Hollywood stars, with Dame Helen, an Oscar winner for her big-screen portrayal of the Queen, arriving in a couture gown fit for royalty.

An embellished gold corset was teamed with sheer sleeves and a vast skirt printed with Renaissance paintings.

Dame Helen, 76, shared the outfit to Instagram and wrote: “I had a strange and wonderful dream last night.

“I dreamt I was in Piazza San Marco in Venice, dressed like a member of the Contarini Family, and before me appeared many beautiful goddesses dressed in heavenly clothes, as a rainbow and lightening appeared and thunder rolled, and as the vision disappeared a beautiful rain began to fall and then the following happened!”

Dame Helen shared a picture showing her dancing with her Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel, 54.

She captioned that snap: “I danced in the rain with VIN DIESEL!”

Lopez, 52, wore a similarly opulent outfit.

Her floral-print ensemble was complete with a matching cape and sparkling headpiece.

In her social media posts celebrating her trip to Venice, Lopez described the fashion show as “simply magical”.

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian was also in attendance, wearing a revealing sheer dress over black underwear while posing for pictures with rocker boyfriend Travis Barker.

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson performed during the show and wore a flowing gold gown for the occasion.

She shared a picture of the dress to Instagram and wrote: “A fairytale weekend in Venice. Thank you @dolcegabbana !!”

Singer Ciara turned heads in a metallic copper dress, split up the thigh.

Megan Thee Stallion was another of the stars in Venice and posted pictures of her black, one-strap gown while riding a boat through the city’s famous canals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]