Texas Chainsaw Massacre film coming to Netflix

The next Texas Chainsaw Massacre film is coming to Netflix, the streaming giant has said.

The horror movie, directed by David Blue Garcia and featuring English actress Nell Hudson and Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher, is intended as a direct sequel to the 1974 classic original which introduced Leatherface to terrified audiences.

It is set in the present day and is described by Netflix as returning to the franchise’s roots.

Leatherface is coming to Netflix. @ElsieKFisher, Sarah Yarkin, @jacoblatimore and @MoeDunford will star in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a new chapter in the iconic horror franchise that is set in the present day and returns to the roots of Tobe Hooper’s horror classic — Netflix (@netflix) August 30, 2021

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is widely considered one of the most influential horror films ever.

Directed by Tobe Hooper from a tiny budget, it featured a group of friends who fall prey to a family of cannibals in rural Texas.

Leatherface, a hulking figure wielding a deadly chainsaw and hiding his face beneath the skin of his victims, was the central villain.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was a huge box office success and spawned a franchise, with the most recent film being 2017’s poorly reviewed Leatherface.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, also starring Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore and Moe Dunford, is set to arrive on Netflix later this year.