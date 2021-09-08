Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Kylie Jenner confirms baby news with Travis Scott in emotional video

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 2:13 am Updated: September 8, 2021, 11:16 am
Kylie Jenner has confirmed she is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Kylie Jenner has confirmed she is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

The reality TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur announced the news in a 90-second video shared to Instagram, revealing the moment she told her mother, Kris Jenner.

It opened with Jenner, 24, holding a pregnancy test before showing it to Scott, 30.

The Houston-born rapper was then seen hugging her belly.

Jenner and Scott’s three-year-old daughter Stormi attended a doctors appointment to catch a first glimpse of the baby and handed Kris, 65, an envelope containing the ultrasound scans.

“Are you pregnant?” the family matriarch asked. “Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

The clip ended with Stormi kissing her mother’s growing bump.

Jenner’s famous siblings reacted to the news being made public in the comments.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child (Ian West/PA)

Supermodel Kendall Jenner wrote “I can’t handle it” and added a love heart emoji.

Kim Kardashian West said she was “Crying!!!” while Kourtney Kardashian commented: “crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister.”

Khloe Kardashian posted crying emojis.

And Kris said: “Crying all over again. what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!”

Jenner and Scott, a chart-topping musician whose songs include Highest In The Room and Sicko Mode, first started dating in 2017, with Stormi arriving the following year.

Travis Scott
Travis Scott is a chart-topping rapper from Houston, Texas (Isabel Infantes/PA)

They reportedly split in 2019 but were said to have rekindled their romance earlier this year.

Jenner chose to keep her first pregnancy private and did not go public with the news until Stormi was born in February 2018.

She discussed her decision in a TV special to mark the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians earlier this year.

“I shared so much of my life,” Jenner said. “I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally.

“I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”

