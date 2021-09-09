Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
Lifestyle / Music

Lorde explains why she pulled out of MTV VMAs performance

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 6:15 am Updated: September 9, 2021, 6:53 am
Pop star Lorde said Covid safety protocols led to her pulling out of a planned performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The New Zealander, who released her latest album Solar Power last month, was supposed to appear at the ceremony in New York this weekend.

However, MTV announced she would no longer be taking to the stage.

Lorde
Lorde has explained her decision to pull out of a performance at the MTV VMAs (Danny Lawson/PA)

Lorde, 24, has now explained the “very necessary” pandemic safety protocols in place at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn meant her performance could not be how she intended.

In a message to fans, the singer wrote: “I saw some people were very concerned about me pulling out of the VMAs, you’re so sweet, I’m totally fine!

“It’s just that we were planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place, and the masking and distancing just meant it wasn’t gonna be what I dreamed, and you know I can’t make something less than outstanding for you guys. I hope you understand.”

She added: “There will be many more TV performances, don’t you worry.”

The VMAs are going ahead in the early hours of Monday UK time amid a spike in Covid cases across the US caused by the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.

Elsewhere in the emailed message to fans, Lorde announced the release of a five-song companion piece to Solar Power sung entirely in Maori.

She said she performed the tracks in the indigenous language of New Zealand for the EP, which is titled Te Ao Marama.

Lorde, known for the 2013 global hit single Royals, said: “Many things revealed themselves slowly to me while I was making this album, but the main realisation by far was that much of my value system around caring for and listening to the natural world comes from traditional Maori principles.

“There’s a word for it in te reo (the Maori language): kaitiakitanga, meaning ‘guardianship or caregiving for the sky, sea and land’. I’m not Maori, but all New Zealanders grow up with elements of this worldview.

Lorde
Lorde has released a companion piece to her album Solar Power (Greg Allen/PA)

She added that te ao Maori, or the Maori world view, and tikanga Maori, the term for the customary practices of New Zealand’s first inhabitants, were “a big part of why people who aren’t from here intuit our country to be kind of ‘magical’, I think.”

Lorde, a massively popular global star who admits she finds the attention lavished on her difficult to deal with, said being a representative of New Zealand around the world meant “it was important to me to be able to say: this makes us who we are down here”.

She wrote: “It’s also just a crazy beautiful language — I loved singing in it. Even if you don’t understand te reo, I think you’ll get a kick out of how elegant my words sound in it.”

Lorde said all proceeds from Te Ao Marama will go to the New Zealand-based charities Forest And Bird and Te Hua Kawariki Charitable Trust.

