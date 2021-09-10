Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Gallagher congratulates tennis star Emma Raducanu on US Open semi-final win

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 9:59 am
Famous faces have been congratulating 18-year-old British tennis star Emma Raducanu on reaching the final of the US Open (Zuma/PA)
Liam Gallagher is among the famous faces to have congratulated teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu on making the final of the US Open.

The 18-year-old, from Kent, will face Leylah Fernandez, a 19-year-old from Canada, in the last stage of the competition.

Former Oasis singer Gallagher, television presenter Piers Morgan and actor and comedian Omid Djalili congratulated Raducanu following her semi-final victory over Maria Sakkari.

Raducanu is the first British woman to reach the final of the tennis competition since Virginia Wade won the title 53 years ago.

Gallagher tweeted: “Can u dig it congratulations to Emma Raducanu c’mon LG.”

Djalili added: “Omg @EmmaRaducanu what news from the US Open!

“First qualifier to make the final and not even dropped a set! Absolutely phenomenal.

“No wonder she got sick during Wimbledon as she knew deep down what was coming. She’s fantastic – and HAS to win.

“What an inspiration.”

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan shared a photograph on Twitter of Raducanu celebrating her semi-final victory.

Alongside the image, he wrote: “WOW! @EmmaRaducanu.”

Sky News presenter Mark Austin also congratulated the teenage tennis player in a tweet.

He wrote: “Wow, wow, wow! Not often you awake to a sporting fairytale. @EmmaRaducanu you superstar!!”

Steph’s Packed Lunch presenter Steph McGovern added: “WOW!!!! That is amazing!! Well done @EmmaRaducanu.”

Raducanu will face Fernandez in New York on Saturday.

