Sir Rod Stewart reaches agreement in Florida assault case

Sir Rod Stewart’s alleged assault case in Florida is drawing to a conclusion after almost two years, with the singer and prosecutors reaching a deal, court records show.

The veteran rock star, 76, was due to stand trial alongside his son Sean, 41, over allegations they attacked a security guard at a luxury hotel in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve 2019.

Security guard Jessie Dixon claimed Sir Rod punched him in the ribs during a row over access to a private party in a children’s area.

Sean allegedly got “nose to nose” with Mr Dixon. Both men denied a charge of simple battery.

A trial date had been set for September 14. However court records show Sir Rod’s lawyers have reached a settlement agreement and a final hearing has been scheduled for October 22.

Judge August Bonavita is expected to sign off on the agreement, details of which were not released.

Neither Sir Rod or his son have to appear at the hearing.

Guy Fronstin, Sir Rod’s lawyer, has been contacted for comment.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office said it had no comment.

Sir Rod and his son were charged in January 2020.

Mr Dixon alleged the musician and his son were part of a group that objected to being denied entry to a private party in a children’s area at the Breakers Palm Beach Hotel, according to police documents.

When asked to leave, it was alleged Sir Rod and his group “began to get loud and cause a scene”, before Sean got “about nose to nose” with Mr Dixon.

The guard claimed to have been pushed by Sean before Sir Rod came towards him and punched him in the ribs.