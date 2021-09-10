Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Sir Rod Stewart reaches agreement in Florida assault case

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 6:35 pm
Sir Rod Stewart’s alleged assault case in Florida is drawing to a conclusion after almost two years, with the singer reaching an agreement with his accuser, court records show (Simon Cooper/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart’s alleged assault case in Florida is drawing to a conclusion after almost two years, with the singer reaching an agreement with his accuser, court records show (Simon Cooper/PA)

Sir Rod Stewart’s alleged assault case in Florida is drawing to a conclusion after almost two years, with the singer and prosecutors reaching a deal, court records show.

The veteran rock star, 76, was due to stand trial alongside his son Sean, 41, over allegations they attacked a security guard at a luxury hotel in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve 2019.

Security guard Jessie Dixon claimed Sir Rod punched him in the ribs during a row over access to a private party in a children’s area.

Rod Stewart
Sir Rod Stewart’s alleged assault case in Florida is drawing to a conclusion (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Sean allegedly got “nose to nose” with Mr Dixon. Both men denied a charge of simple battery.

A trial date had been set for September 14. However court records show Sir Rod’s lawyers have reached a settlement agreement and a final hearing has been scheduled for October 22.

Judge August Bonavita is expected to sign off on the agreement, details of which were not released.

Neither Sir Rod or his son have to appear at the hearing.

Guy Fronstin, Sir Rod’s lawyer, has been contacted for comment.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office said it had no comment.

Rod Stewart
Sir Rod Stewart and his son denied a charge of simple battery following an incident in Florida in 2019 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Rod and his son were charged in January 2020.

Mr Dixon alleged the musician and his son were part of a group that objected to being denied entry to a private party in a children’s area at the Breakers Palm Beach Hotel, according to police documents.

When asked to leave, it was alleged Sir Rod and his group “began to get loud and cause a scene”, before Sean got “about nose to nose” with Mr Dixon.

The guard claimed to have been pushed by Sean before Sir Rod came towards him and punched him in the ribs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal