Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber among stars set to perform at MTV VMAs

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 2:49 am
Ed Sheeran is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ed Sheeran is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Some of the biggest names in pop will take to the stage for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The annual ceremony is bringing stars including Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, the Foo Fighters and Olivia Rodrigo to the Barclays Centre in New York City.

Say So singer Doja Cat is on hosting duties.

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber is among the stars set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards (Yui Mok/PA)

The VMAs will take place in the early hours of Monday UK time and will include a 9/11 tribute to mark the 20-year anniversary of the atrocity.

Bieber leads the way in nominations with seven, including the coveted video of the year for Popstar.

The Canadian superstar, 27, is also up for artist of the year.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has six nominations, mostly for her X-rated hit WAP.

Olivia Rodrigo
Teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo will also perform (PA)

The viral track, a collaboration with Cardi B, is up for video of the year while Megan Thee Stallion is another artist of the year nominee.

Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo each have five nominations.

Rodrigo, the 18-year-old pop sensation who has enjoyed a breakout year thanks to songs including Drivers Licence and Good 4 U, is a first-time nominee.

As well as WAP and Popstar, which features Bieber, DJ Khaled and Drake, the video of the year nominees are Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA; Sheeran’s Bad Habits; Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me By Your Name); and The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears.

Presenters during the ceremony include Rita Ora, Billy Porter and Simone Biles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal