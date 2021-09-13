Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Music

2021 MTV Video Music Awards: The main winners

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 5:01 am
Justin Bieber was among the winners at the MTV Video Music Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo were among the stars honoured at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The annual ceremony took place in New York and attracted a star-studded list of performers.

Lil Nas X won the biggest prize, while it was a night to remember for Rodrigo.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
Here are the main winners:

Video of the year – Lil Nas X (Montero (Call Me By Your Name))

Artist of the year – Justin Bieber

Best new artist – Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the year – Olivia Rodrigo (Drivers License)

Push performance artist of the year – Olivia Rodrigo

Best pop – Justin Bieber, Giveon, Daniel Caesar (Peaches)

Video for good – Billie Eilish (Your Power)

2021 MTV Video Music Awards – Show
Best hip hop – Travis Scott featuring M.I.A. and Young Thug (Franchise)

Best collaboration – Doja Cat featuring SZA (Kiss Me More)

Best K pop – BTS (Butter)

Group of the year – BTS

Song of summer – BTS (Butter)

VMA global icon award – Foo Fighters

Best alternative – Machine Gun Kelly featuring Blackbear (My Ex’s Best Friend)

Best R&B – Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (Leave The Door Open)

Best rock – John Mayer (Last Train Home)

