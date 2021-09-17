Taylor Swift surprises fans with new version of Wildest Dreams

Taylor Swift has surprised fans by releasing a re-recorded version of her 2015 single Wildest Dreams after the original song went viral on TikTok.

The pop superstar, 31, is re-recording much of her back catalogue after her master recordings were sold by her old record label Big Machine.

On Friday she released Wildest Dream, which tells of a dangerous affair with an untrustworthy partner, on to streaming services including Apple Music and Spotify.

Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version 😘😘😘😘https://t.co/dZSBbSCcxV pic.twitter.com/MecFvUPNJb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 17, 2021

She told fans on Twitter: “Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version.”

In April, Swift topped the UK album chart with her re-recording of Fearless, which was released in 2008 when she was an 18-year-old country music star.

It was the third chart-topping album she had in the space of 259 days, following surprise releases Folklore in July and Evermore in December.

Her next planned release is a re-recorded version of 2012 album Red in November, making the release of Wildest Dreams a surprise.

The decision to record her old music was spurred by a public dispute with prominent music manager Scooter Braun, whose clients include Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber (Yui Mok/PA)

His company acquired the rights to her first six albums in 2019.

The masters changed hands again last year when a deal with Shamrock Capital was announced in November.

Swift signed with Universal Music in 2018 in a deal said to give her control of her master recordings.

She has since released the albums Lover, Folklore and Evermore.