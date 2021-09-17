Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
Lifestyle / Music

Taylor Swift surprises fans with new version of Wildest Dreams

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 3:44 pm
Taylor Swift (PA)
Taylor Swift (PA)

Taylor Swift has surprised fans by releasing a re-recorded version of her 2015 single Wildest Dreams after the original song went viral on TikTok.

The pop superstar, 31, is re-recording much of her back catalogue after her master recordings were sold by her old record label Big Machine.

On Friday she released Wildest Dream, which tells of a dangerous affair with an untrustworthy partner, on to streaming services including Apple Music and Spotify.

She told fans on Twitter: “Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version.”

In April, Swift topped the UK album chart with her re-recording of Fearless, which was released in 2008 when she was an 18-year-old country music star.

It was the third chart-topping album she had in the space of 259 days, following surprise releases Folklore in July and Evermore in December.

Her next planned release is a re-recorded version of 2012 album Red in November, making the release of Wildest Dreams a surprise.

The decision to record her old music was spurred by a public dispute with prominent music manager Scooter Braun, whose clients include Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Ed Sheeran Jumpers for Goalposts Premiere – London
Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber (Yui Mok/PA)

His company acquired the rights to her first six albums in 2019.

The masters changed hands again last year when a deal with Shamrock Capital was announced in November.

Swift signed with Universal Music in 2018 in a deal said to give her control of her master recordings.

She has since released the albums Lover, Folklore and Evermore.

