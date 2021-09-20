The Wire star Michael K Williams hailed at Emmys weeks after death aged 54

Tributes were paid to actor Michael K Williams at the Emmy awards just weeks after his death.

The Wire star, who memorably played shotgun-wielding stick-up man Omar Little in HBO’s acclaimed crime drama, was found dead at the age of 54 on September 6.

He was nominated for the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role on Lovecraft Country at the Emmys on Sunday night.

This year, actor Michael K. Williams (@BKBMG) earned an #Emmys nomination for his powerful performance as Montrose Freeman in @LovecraftHBO. Congratulations, Michael! #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/2H6BlvKELQ — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) July 28, 2021

While he did not win the gong, losing to The Crown’s Tobias Menzies, presenter Kerry Washington paid a moving tribute to the star as the prize was handed out.

Before opening the envelope, she said: “The nominees for this next award astounded us with each of their uniquely remarkable, memorable performances this past year.

“But I’d like to take a moment to mention one nominee in particular, Michael K Williams.

“Michael was – so crazy to say ‘was’ – a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon.

Kerry Washington at the Emmys (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“Michael, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you.”

She added: “I know you are here because you wouldn’t miss it.”

Williams was found dead at his home in Brooklyn, New York, in what US media reports have described as a suspected drug overdose.

As well as The Wire, Williams, who had a distinctive facial scar from a bar fight on his 25th birthday, had roles in gangster series Boardwalk Empire and TV film Bessie, and had over the years spoken about his personal struggles with drugs.

He was previously nominated for Emmys for Bessie, The Night Of and When They See Us.