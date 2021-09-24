Kim Kardashian West hints filming has started for new reality show

Kim Kardashian West has hinted that filming has begun on her family’s new reality show, three months after the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The famous siblings have signed a deal with US streaming service Hulu for a new series, and it appears filming is already under way.

The reality star shared a photo of a microphone pack on her Instagram story and wrote: “Day 1.”

(Kim Kardashian West/Instagram)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians came to an end in June after 14 years and 20 seasons of the show, which became a pop culture juggernaut after launching in 2007, featuring a cast of largely unknown sisters.

The Kardashian-Jenners, headed up by matriarch and “momager” Kris Jenner, now preside over vast business empires worth billions of dollars and are among the world’s most famous stars.

Kardashian West, who filed for divorce from rapper husband Kanye West earlier this year, previously said new developments in their lives – including sister Kourtney’s relationship with rock star Travis Barker – will be “fun” to see during filming of the new show.

She told The Ellen DeGeneres Show: “I will say this is the longest we haven’t filmed for. This has been months, over six months, maybe eight months, 10 months.

“And it’s crazy how since we’ve had this free time, all of the stuff has gone on, whether it’s this relationship, or Kourtney’s relationship, or whoever’s.

“People have had this free time off and had these beautiful new relationships blossom and it’s going to be really fun and interesting to see filming dynamics and us back together. And I’m excited.”

Kourtney, 42, has had a very public romance with Blink-182 drummer Barker, 45.

Kardashian West has said she does not know if he will feature in the new series.

She said: “I honestly haven’t talked to him about it but I’m assuming because he’s such a big part of Kourtney’s life that hopefully they will be on.

“I love their relationship, they’ve grown so much together and have really made something amazing – to think that they’ve been neighbours and friends for almost 15 years.”