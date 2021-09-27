Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Britney Spears’s legal team outraged by allegations singer’s father spied on her

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 9:40 pm
Lawyers for Britney Spears have repeated their calls for her father Jamie to immediately step down from her conservatorship (AP Photo)
The father of Britney Spears has been accused of crossing “unfathomable lines” after a documentary alleged the pop superstar was secretly recorded in her bedroom during her conservatorship.

Controlling Britney Spears alleges the singer’s conversations with her two sons and boyfriend were taped.

And her text messages and other material from her phone were passed to her father Jamie, the documentary claims.

Britney Spears conservatorship
A lawyer for Jamie, who has overseen his daughter’s multimillion-dollar estate for 13 years, has been contacted for comment.

The legal team for Spears, 39, said if true the reports showed Jamie, 69, had “engaged in horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy”.

In a new legal filing, lawyers for Spears said the reports require “serious investigation” and suggested state law over the recording of private conversations may have been breached.

The filing states: “Mr Spears has crossed unfathomable lines. While they are not evidence, the allegations warrant serious investigation, certainly by Ms Spears as, among other things, California is a ‘two-party’ consent state.”

Mathew S Rosengart, the singer’s newly appointed lawyer, repeated his calls for Jamie to be immediately removed from the conservatorship during a hearing on Wednesday.

He said: “As a result of these deeply-disturbing allegations, Mr Spears will inevitably be focused over the next several days and weeks on defending his own interests not his daughter’s (yet again).

“And regardless of the outcome of the allegations, what cannot be genuinely disputed is how deeply upsetting they are to Ms Spears and if nothing else, they magnify the need to suspend Mr Spears immediately.”

Mr Rosengart said Jamie will be required to help with the transition to a temporary successor, if he leaves the conservatorship.

Britney Spears UK tour launch
He added: “The only thing Mr Spears will ‘lose’ is something he should not have ever had — the ability to further harm his daughter.”

Spears has long called for her father to step down from his role as conservator and in a filing last month his lawyers said he was prepared to do so, though no timeframe was given.

In a stunning move earlier this month he asked a judge to consider terminating the conservatorship, a complex legal arrangement usually reserved for the very old or infirm.

Mr Rosengart said in the new filing Spears “emphatically consents to
termination of the conservatorship in its entirety, this fall, as it is formally wound down”.

The singer recently announced her engagement to 27-year-old actor and fitness expert Sam Asghari.

