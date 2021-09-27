Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Former Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis suffers a miscarriage

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 10:42 pm
Former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis revealed she has suffered a miscarriage (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)
Former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis revealed she has suffered a miscarriage (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

Former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis revealed she has suffered a miscarriage.

The soap star, 28, shared a touching montage video to Instagram including the moment she told partner Oliver Tasker they were expecting.

However, in a lengthy caption Davis said she had lost the baby. She said she had been taken to hospital after suffering pains.

Davis wrote: “We only told close friends and family as wanted to wait till the 12 weeks safety mark even though I thought of course it would all be fine. I was so happy.

“Unfortunately I started getting pains and was under the hospital were they were keeping a close eye on on me.

“Scans and lots of bloods later I had the dreaded phone call of the hospital saying that my levels were dropping drastically, and sadly my pregnancy is no more.”

Davis, best known for playing Sinead O’Connor on Hollyoaks, has a son, Caben, from her troubled relationship with reality TV personality Jeremy McConnell.

Stephanie Davis
Soap actress Stephanie Davis revealed in an emotional Instagram post she has suffered a miscarriage (PA)

She said she “finally thought I had my happy ending” and had planned on ending the video by telling Caben he was going to be a big brother.

Davis said: “I was so excited to finally get to enjoy very second of my pregnancy and it be a happy thing, I never thought I’d have the strength to go through another pregnancy as with Caben it was a horrific traumatic time, but I guess you heal and I couldn’t wait to have my happy ever after with Oliver and Caben and our baby.”

She added: “I feel all over the place right now and know I was early but it still hurts. I seen my whole future ahead of me and had my hand on my stomach every day. Just feel so lost right now and my hormones are understandably all over the place. I know one day I’ll get my happy ending but for now I just have to get through this. Sending all my love, Steph x.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal