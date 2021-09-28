Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021
Lifestyle / Music

Britney Spears reacts to new documentary about conservatorship ahead of hearing

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 8:40 am
Britney Spears (Yui Mok/PA)
Britney Spears (Yui Mok/PA)

Britney Spears has said she “scratched her head a couple of times” watching one of the latest documentaries about her life.

The singing superstar has been the subject of two more films – Controlling Britney Spears, a follow-up to the Emmy-nominated documentary Framing Britney Spears, which brought renewed attention to Spears and her legal situation – and a CNN special project called Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle For Freedom, which were both released in the past week.

Meanwhile, the film Britney vs Spears launched on Netflix on Tuesday, the day before the latest court hearing into the controversial conservatorship controlling Spears’ life and money.

The musician did not specify which of the documentaries she had watched when she wrote on Instagram: “It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times !!!

“I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one…that’s the past!!!

“Number two…can the dialogue get any classier???

“Number three … wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part!!!”

The post accompanied a video of Spears posing for the camera, dressed in white shorts and a white cropped top.

She added: “Pssss wearing WHITE for NEW BEGINNINGS.”

Spears previously said she “cried for two weeks” after being embarrassed by the high-profile documentary Framing Britney Spears, which premiered in February and examined her meteoric rise to the summit of pop music and subsequent fall.

It looked at her mental health struggles from the mid-2000s, her treatment at the hands of the tabloid media and the conservatorship that has overseen her finances and personal affairs since 2008.

A hearing in the case is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Wednesday, when Spears could finally see her father removed from the legal arrangement, which gives him power over his daughter’s career.

