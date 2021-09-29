Chrissy Teigen honours ‘the son we almost had’ one year after her miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen has said losing her son Jack gave her “the greatest pain I could ever imagine” as she marked one year since suffering a miscarriage.

The model and cookbook author, 35, shared heart-rending photographs from the hospital following the pregnancy loss in 2020, including one showing her and her pop star husband John Legend saying goodbye to the baby.

Teigen had been taken to hospital suffering from excessive bleeding during her pregnancy but reassured fans that she and the baby were healthy.

She later shared the news of the loss of the baby, writing: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Ian West/PA)

Teigen and singer Legend, 42, have spoken publicly about their fertility issues and their third child was the first conceived without IVF.

They are already parents to daughter Luna, five, and son Miles, three.

Sharing a photo of herself crying in a hospital bed as she is cradled by Legend, she addressed “the son we almost had” as she wrote on Instagram: “A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to.

“I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle.

“They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet.

“Mom and dad love you forever.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend married in 2013 (Ian West/PA)

Teigen shared the tribute on National Sons Day when she also honoured son Miles, writing: “Crap if he grows up and sees I posted for daughter’s day and not son’s, will he be mad?

“Are these going to be the grievances our kids have?? Anyhow I love you so much, son!!”

Teigen and Legend first met on the set of the video for Legend’s song Stereo 14 years ago and married in 2013.

They revealed the news that they were expecting a third child in the music video for Legend’s single Wild.

Teigen previously said: “Not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.”