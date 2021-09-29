Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chrissy Teigen honours ‘the son we almost had’ one year after her miscarriage

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 8:32 am Updated: September 29, 2021, 9:13 am
Chrissy Teigen (Ian West/PA)
Chrissy Teigen (Ian West/PA)

Chrissy Teigen has said losing her son Jack gave her “the greatest pain I could ever imagine” as she marked one year since suffering a miscarriage.

The model and cookbook author, 35, shared heart-rending photographs from the hospital following the pregnancy loss in 2020, including one showing her and her pop star husband John Legend saying goodbye to the baby.

Teigen had been taken to hospital suffering from excessive bleeding during her pregnancy but reassured fans that she and the baby were healthy.

She later shared the news of the loss of the baby, writing: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 – London
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Ian West/PA)

Teigen and singer Legend, 42, have spoken publicly about their fertility issues and their third child was the first conceived without IVF.

They are already parents to daughter Luna, five, and son Miles, three.

Sharing a photo of herself crying in a hospital bed as she is cradled by Legend, she addressed “the son we almost had” as she wrote on Instagram: “A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to.

“I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle.

“They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet.

“Mom and dad love you forever.”

The 88th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend married in 2013 (Ian West/PA)

Teigen shared the tribute on National Sons Day when she also honoured son Miles, writing: “Crap if he grows up and sees I posted for daughter’s day and not son’s, will he be mad?

“Are these going to be the grievances our kids have?? Anyhow I love you so much, son!!”

Teigen and Legend first met on the set of the video for Legend’s song Stereo 14 years ago and married in 2013.

They revealed the news that they were expecting a third child in the music video for Legend’s single Wild.

Teigen previously said: “Not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.”

