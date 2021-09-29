Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore: I have married a ‘wonderful woman’

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 9:24 am
Actor Freddie Highmore has revealed that he has got married (Ian West/PA)
The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore has revealed he quietly got married to a “very wonderful woman”.

The English actor, 29, also confessed he was still getting used to marriage terminology and using the word “wife”.

Appearing on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he confirmed that his wife is British but did not reveal her name.

Kimmel pointed out Highmore was wearing a ring to which he said: “Yes, it is a wedding ring. Yes, I got married.

“It’s funny ever since I’ve been wearing this ring people have been asking me if I’m married, so I figured, I should clarify it.”

Referencing Tom Cruise’s interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2005 when he excitedly spoke about his relationship with then-girlfriend, Katie Holmes, Highmore joked: “I’m not going to jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America.

“But I’m as happy as a Brit can be and I’m married to a very wonderful woman now. So, yes, I feel very happy.”

Highmore rose to fame as a child when he starred in 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2007’s August Rush and The Spiderwick Chronicles in 2008.

He also played Norman Bates in the psychological drama series Bates Motel and has starred in the drama series The Good Doctor since 2017.

He added: “I just still can’t get over the terminology and the vocab — like, a ‘married man’ just sounds very old and ‘my wife’ sounds very possessive.

“We don’t really use that yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, ‘Here, look, make or draw your own conclusions.’”

Kimmel asked if his wife is allowed to say “this is my husband”, to which Highmore replied: “I feel like that sounds a little bit better. It’s just the ‘my wife,’ like, I don’t know.”

The host joked: “You’re gonna have to loosen up a lot.”

Highmore added: “It’s still early days. Thank you for the tips.”

