Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Jubilant Britney Spears fans celebrate singer’s legal victory outside court

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 2:23 pm
Jubilant Britney Spears supporters have celebrated their idol’s legal victory over her father (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Jubilant Britney Spears supporters have celebrated their idol’s legal victory over her father (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Jubilant Britney Spears supporters have celebrated their idol’s legal victory over her father.

During a contentious hearing on Wednesday inside a Los Angeles courtroom, a judge ruled Jamie Spears should be suspended from his daughter’s conservatorship.

The arrangement controlling the pop superstar’s life could be terminated by the end of the year.

Jamie’s removal came after a years-long campaign from the dedicated group of fans who consider themselves members of the #FreeBritney movement.

Scores of supporters gathered outside Los Angeles Superior Court and celebrated wildly when news of Jamie’s departure seeped out.

Benjamin Elgar, a 20-year-old musician originally from Paris but now living in Los Angeles, attended court alongside 31-year-old stylist Christian Barrios.

Britney Spears supporter
Britney Spears supporter Jakeyonce was among those gathered outside court in Los Angeles (PA)

Reacting to Jamie’s suspension, Mr Elgar told the PA news agency: “It’s good news, he’s not here anymore, he’s gone. I think it’s good he got suspended and it’s (the conservatorship) not been terminated so they can have time to investigate more, everything that’s been going on.

“She’s going to be free after everything that has been happening, all her fans and media and all the documentaries that came out really made a lot of pressure on the court to speed up the process.”

Britney Spears supporter Alex Garcia
Britney Spears supporter Alex Garcia said he was delighted at the singer’s legal victory (PA)

Alex Garcia is a 28-year-old sales worker from Sacramento, California. He described his mood as “ecstatic”.

He said: “I’ve been here since May 2019, to every rally, and to finally feel vindicated and feel so proud, we’re ecstatic.”

Of the moment the news was announced, Mr Garcia said: “We were screaming our heads off. Everything we worked for, it’s here.”

Another fan, who goes by the name Jakeyonce, attended court dressed in a “Free Britney” T-shirt  along with pink glasses bearing the same slogan.

The 20-year-old told PA: “This is major. I was so emotional, I could not believe it. We are not used to having good news here.

Britney Spears supporter Dustin Strand
Dustin Strand said he is a vocal supporter of the #FreeBritney movement (PA)

“This is a very new, incredible thing. It’s a new thing for most people here, it’s sad.

“We’re used to having delivered bad news after bad news, show trial after show trial, abuse after abuse.

“To finally get some good news and see she might be actually coming out of this, some of it due to the support out here, is amazing, it’s incredible.”

And Dustin Strand, a 29-year-old hairstylist from Phoenix, Arizona, said he was “thrilled” by Jamie’s suspension.

“I’m so happy,” he said. “Britney got exactly what she wanted, her dad’s out.

“I think I was more in shock, it was so surreal. Just to be here for three years trying to support Britney, and now it’s finally happening.

“It’s a surreal and exciting moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal