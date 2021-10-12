Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Superman actor Dean Cain responds to Man of Steel coming out as bisexual

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 10:12 pm
Superman actor Dean Cain accused comic book writers of ‘bandwagoning’ (Ian West/PA)
Superman actor Dean Cain accused comic book writers of ‘bandwagoning’ (Ian West/PA)

Superman actor Dean Cain has accused comic book writers of “bandwagoning” after it was announced the Man of Steel was coming out as bisexual.

Cain, who played Clark Kent in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures Of Superman from 1993-1997, said the move would have been “brave” 20 years ago but left him unimpressed now.

DC Comics announced on Monday that Jon Kent, Clark’s son and heir to the Superman name, will find love with a man in an upcoming comic book.

Superman comes out as bisexual
Superman becomes romantically involved with male reporter Jay Nakamura in a forthcoming comic book (DC Comics/PA)

Cain, who supported Donald Trump for president, appeared on US TV and disputed writers’ claims they were taking the character in a “bold new direction”.

The 55-year-old told Fox & Friends: “They said it’s a bold new direction. I say they’re bandwagoning.

“I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave.

“But brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offence of being gay.”

Cain, apparently reacting to a recent Superman comic book storyline where the hero fought against the deportation of refugees from Metropolis, suggested the hero should be preoccupied with political matters in the Middle East.

He said: “Why don’t they have him fight the injustices that created the refugees whose deportation he’s protesting? That would be brave, I’d read that.

“Or fighting for the rights of women to attend school and work and live and boys not to be raped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban.”

Cain added: “There’s real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach… It’d be great to tackle those issues. I’d like to see the character doing that.”

Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5, which will see the hero become romantically involved with a male reporter, will be available from November 9.

