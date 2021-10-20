Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Gwyneth Paltrow on learning to look at her body without a ‘critical eye’

By Press Association
October 20, 2021, 5:59 pm
Gwyneth Paltrow (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Gwyneth Paltrow (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Gwyneth Paltrow says she is working towards being able to look at her body without a “critical eye”.

The Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder, 49, told People she hoped to learn how to “show up” for herself in a more “loving” way.

Speaking to the publication ahead of the launch of her Netflix show Sex, Love & Goop, Paltrow addressed how she sees her body.

Frederique Constant new watch collection launch – London
Gwyneth Paltrow (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Unfortunately, women, no matter what we look like, we’re always looking at ourselves with a critical eye.

“I would just love to get to a place where I don’t do that anymore. I want to show up for myself in a more loving way, because it’s all going south from here. There’s nothing we can do about it.”

Paltrow – who shares daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15, with her ex-husband Chris Martin – said she struggled with her body image after giving birth.

She said: “I remember having kids and feeling like, ‘How do I reconcile?’ Because I was in my early 30s when I had my kids.

“I was just coming out of my 20s when you’re in that sexy, young girl phase.

“And then you’re like, ‘Well, how do I reconcile who I am now with that?’ For me, it was really about giving myself time to be a mother, and letting my body dictate where it was going.”

Paltrow said she did not talk to her children about sex, but hoped her support would help them feel confident in themselves.

She said: “We do not talk about sex. Teenagers do not want to talk about sex with their mother ever. So I just try to be neutral and if they need me for something I am there. If they want to talk about something I am there.”

Paltrow said she hoped making them feel accepted “carries through to their sexuality when they are older”.

The actress married TV producer Brad Falchuk in 2018 and appeared in Netflix drama The Politician the following year, a show Falchuk co-created.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal