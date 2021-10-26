HBO commissions fourth series of Succession By Press Association October 26, 2021, 7:49 pm Brian Cox (Jane Barlow/PA) Hit drama Succession has been renewed for a fourth series. The makers of the HBO programme announced the move on the show’s official Twitter page alongside apparent teaser clips. The critically-acclaimed drama tells the story of media magnate Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, amid uncertainty about who in his family will take over his business empire. Renewed for Season 4. pic.twitter.com/iDrJMzEvqd— Succession (@succession) October 26, 2021 It stars Keiran Culkin, Alan Ruck and Jeremy Strong as his sons. The third series of the programme began airing earlier this month. Succession, from Peep Show creator Jesse Armstrong, began in 2018. Its second series won the Emmy Award for outstanding drama series, while its star-studded cast have also been recognised for their performances. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal TV review: Succession revels in the revolting but I love them all Succession’s Kieran Culkin says family will never get over death of his sister Succession introduces new cast members in season three trailer Gossip Girl reboot returning for second season, HBO says