Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Fans in meltdown after Taylor Swift teases new short film

By Press Association
November 11, 2021, 4:06 pm
Taylor Swift who has thanked her fans while accepting an award for a live version of her acclaimed album Folklore (PA)
Taylor Swift who has thanked her fans while accepting an award for a live version of her acclaimed album Folklore (PA)

Taylor Swift has teased a new short film she has written and directed with a surprise post on social media.

The multi-award winning artist tweeted about her film, titled All Too Well, that is due to be released at 7pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Friday.

The film features Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien, as well as Swift herself.

The singer urged fans to organise watch parties ahead of the launch, sending them into meltdown.

The tweet received almost 70,000 retweets and 230,000 likes in just over two hours.

Swift said: “Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang.

“Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball.

“However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern.”