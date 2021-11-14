Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele to sit down with Oprah to launch new album

By Press Association
November 14, 2021, 2:47 am
Adele (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)
Adele (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Adele will sit down with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey to launch her eagerly awaited latest album, 30.

The two-hour special, to be broadcast on Sunday night in the US, will feature an exclusive interview as well as a performance of tracks from the singer’s latest album.

It will be the Brit award and Grammy winner’s first televised conversation about the new album and the stories behind it.

The album arrives officially on November 19 and is one of the most significant music releases in recent years.

Adele releases new music
Adele’s new album, 30, arrives officially on November 19 (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

The 33-year-old will reportedly join Winfrey in the same rose garden where she conducted the headline-grabbing interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in March this year.

Adele’s performance was filmed at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles ahead of the broadcast, according to reports.

She previously shared the 12-song tracklist for 30, revealing songs called I Drink Wine, Strangers By Nature, Love Is A Game, and her comeback single Easy On Me, released last month.

The single topped the UK singles chart after being streamed a record-breaking 24 million times.

The album, a follow-up to 2015’s 25, is expected to explore Adele’s relationship with son Angelo and her divorce from charity boss Simon Konecki.

Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey will conduct the interview (Ian West/PA)

She told US music magazine Rolling Stone she felt “devastated and embarrassed” when news about the breakdown of her marriage emerged in 2019.

Adele: One Night Only will air on US network CBS on November 14 at 8.30pm eastern standard time.

A primetime special concert filmed at the London Palladium, An Audience With Adele, will be broadcast on ITV a week later on November 21.

Both Adele: One Night Only and An Audience With Adele are being produced by British company Fulwell 73 Productions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal