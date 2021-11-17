Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Past super-villains return in trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 10:33 am
Spider-Man (Sony/PA)
Spider-Man (Sony/PA)

A collection of past super-villains return in the latest trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland stars as the titular web-slinging hero for the third time to battle old enemies including Doc Oc, Green Goblin, Electro and Sandman.

The film takes place after Parker had his identity revealed by Jonah J Jameson, played by J K Simmons, which occurred at the end of the previous film.

The latest trailer shows Peter Parker and his pals, played by Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, team up with caped sorcerer Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget.

However, in doing so the team inadvertently unleashes the power of the Multiverse.

“When you botched that spell where you wanted everyone to forget that Peter Parker was Spider-Man, we started getting some visitors from every universe,” Strange tells Parker.

Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx appear in the trailer as their characters Doc Oc and Electro from previous Spider-Man franchises, starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, respectively.

Reports have circulated online that Maguire and Garfield will also return to reprise their roles as Spider-Man, alongside Holland, in the film.

The trailer also shows sequences with the Green Goblin, previously played by Willem Defoe, Sandman, previously played by Thomas Hayden Church, and The Lizard, played by Rhys Ifans.

Green Goblin, previously played by Willem Defoe, also appears in the trailer

Writing on Instagram after the release, Holland thanked fans for their “incredible support” during his time as the teenage superhero.

“We just debuted the trailer to a theatre of fans and the reaction was incredible,” he said.

“Thank you for supporting me throughout my Spider-Man career.

“Your love and support continues to blow my mind and I couldn’t be more grateful.

“This film is for you and I hope it brings you as much joy as it has for me. Love you guys 3000!”

Spiderman: No Way Home is set for release in the UK on December 15.

