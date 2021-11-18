Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Billie Eilish to pull ‘double duty’ on Saturday Night Live

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 11:16 pm
Billie Eilish (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Billie Eilish (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Billie Eilish will serve as both host and musical guest on long-running US sketch show Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The 19-year-old singer, who has earned numerous accolades in her short career, will appear on the December 11 episode, she announced on Twitter.

It will be the first time Eilish has appeared as an SNL host, although September 2019 saw her debut as a musical guest.

Harry Styles and Chance The Rapper are among the stars who have recently pulled “double duty” on the popular skit show.

In October, Eilish was announced as a headline act for next year’s Glastonbury Festival, making her the youngest ever solo headliner.

In 2019, she became only the second person to win the four big categories at the Grammys – best new artist, record of the year, song of the year and album of the year – in the same year.

SNL also announced that on December 18 Hollywood star Paul Rudd will serve as host while English electro-pop artist Charli XCX will perform.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal