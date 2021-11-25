Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate Beckinsale pranks daughter with risque Madonna picture

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 9:23 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 10:13 am
Kate Beckinsale pranked her daughter with a risque photo of Madonna (PA)
Kate Beckinsale gave her daughter a shock after pretending that a risque picture posted by Madonna was her own.

The actress forwarded the photo, which shows the singer exposing her fishnet-clad bottom from under a bed, to her daughter Lily.

She then posted screenshots of the humorous exchange on her own Instagram page, captioned: “@lily_sheen had a fright. God bless @madonna.”

Hung Up singer Madonna had posted a series of raunchy snaps which featured her partially nude in various positions in a bedroom.

Pretending one of the snaps is of herself, Beckinsale asks her daughter: “Do you think this is too much? Thing is my ass looks good,” prompting a confused response.

She then reveals that the picture, and rear end, belong to Madonna, much to Lily’s relief.

“Like I’d ever,” Beckinsale said, adding: “I can’t believe you don’t recognise your own mother’s anus from under the bed.”

Her daughter responds that she could not log in to the picture-sharing site to check the legitimacy of the post and had to sit down to deal with the situation.

Lily adds that a colleague came to check on her but after her mother revealed it was a prank, she said she cried “tears of happiness”.

“As if I’d take that post,” said Beckinsale in response.

“Also what am I doing under the bed and when did I get that rug.”