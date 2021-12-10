Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alec Baldwin in reported first public appearance since fatal film set shooting

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 10:06 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 11:18 am
Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Alec Baldwin has been pictured hosting an event in the US which is reported to be his first public appearance since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set.

Hollywood star Baldwin, 63, accidentally shot and killed Hutchins, 42, when a gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western film in New Mexico in October, with the film’s director Joel Souza also injured.

Production on Rust has been halted indefinitely while authorities investigate the shooting, with Baldwin saying in his first TV interview since the incident, which aired on ABC in the US last week, that he did not pull the trigger and “couldn’t give a shit about my career any more”.

The actor, who has starred in films like The Hunt For Red October and Beetlejuice, was the master of ceremonies at the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights 2021 Ripple of Hope Gala held in New York City, according to the Associated Press.

The event, which has been running for 53 years, has “honoured exemplary leaders across the international business, entertainment, and activist communities” and who have “demonstrated a commitment to social change and reflect Robert Kennedy’s passion for equality, justice, basic human rights, and his belief that each of us can make a difference”, the event’s website said.

American lawyer and politician Robert F Kennedy, or Bobby as he was known, served as a United States attorney general and a senator, and was assassinated in June 1968. His brother, John F Kennedy, or JFK as he became known, was serving as the president of the United States when he was assassinated in 1963.

Poet Amanda Gorman was named as one of the 2021 Ripple of Hope Laureates, alongside Georgian Democrat Stacey Abrams, who recently announced she will run for Governor again.

Baldwin was listed as master of ceremonies on the event’s website with US vice president Kamala Harris named as the keynote speaker.

2021 Ripple of Hope Award Gala
Baldwin was also a producer on the movie Rust (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Video footage shows his opening speech, with the star saying: “Thank you for all coming out tonight. It’s great to be together in person. It’s great to be with everyone. My wife and I have six kids, anything to get out of the house for 30 minutes.

“Bobby Kennedy urged us to make gentle the life of the world, tonight we’re here to remember his life and work. We will celebrate these extraordinary honourees and we commit ourselves to what Bobby said when he announced his presidential bid quote: peace, justice and compassion for those who suffer, that’s what the United States should stand for.”