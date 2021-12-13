Taylor Swift references own song as she celebrates 32nd birthday

An error occurred. Please try again.

Taylor Swift made a joking reference to her hit song 22 as she celebrated her 32nd birthday.

The pop star held a joint party with Alana Haim, the youngest member of indie rock band Haim, to mark the occasion.

But she reassured fans online that precautions against Covid-19 had been taken ahead of the party.

*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much 🥰🥲🎂 pic.twitter.com/X43eHWMlKJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2021

Swift shared two pictures of the event on social media showing her dancing and celebrating with matching cakes with Haim, who performs alongside her two sisters Este and Danielle.

Captioning the pictures, she wrote: “*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30.

“Don’t worry we tested everyone!

“Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much.”

Last month, Swift topped the charts with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) which she re-recorded in a bid to regain ownership of her music.