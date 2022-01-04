Members of K-pop band BTS have made a full recovery from Covid-19 – label

An error occurred. Please try again.

Three members of K-pop group BTS have made “full recoveries” from coronavirus after testing positive last month, their label has said.

Management agency Big Hit Music announced in December that RM, Jin and Suga had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The label shared an update on Tuesday which confirmed the boy band members quarantined for 10 days while receiving treatment at home and are now out of isolation.

RM and Jin were released from quarantine on January 4, the day after Suga, who had tested positive a day before his bandmates.

BTS (Tom Haines/PA)

According to the agency, the three did not show “any particular symptoms” during their quarantine period, with only Jin having a “slight fever” when he first tested positive, and has since made a full recovery.

A statement posted by their label to the Korean web platform Weverse said: “Hello, this is BIG HIT Music. We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 4.

“RM and Jin who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25 are now able to return to their daily activities.

“Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine.

“Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery.

“We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.

“We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines. Thank you.”

A similar statement was shared to the platform on Monday to provide an update on Suga’s recovery and announce his release from quarantine.

The agency previously said the three had received positive tests after returning from abroad, with RM and Suga having visited America.

It also confirmed all three had received their second jabs in August.

BTS are a popular seven-member boyband from South Korea. The four other members are J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Jimin.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS have won global recognition for their self-produced music and activism, which included giving a speech at the United Nations and publicly calling out anti-Asian racism.

The band have produced numerous albums, including two UK number ones, and collaborated with rock band Coldplay earlier this year on the track My Universe.