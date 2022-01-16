Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Piers Morgan back on breakfast TV as ‘tri-continental irritant’ in spring

By Press Association
January 16, 2022, 1:53 pm
Piers Morgan appeared on the BBC’s new current affairs programme Sunday Morning to review the papers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Piers Morgan will be back on breakfast television broadcasting daily to the UK, Australia and the US on talkTV starting in the spring.

The broadcaster, who has not appeared on TV since he left Good Morning Britain in March, has said his new show will include opinion, debate and big interviews.

The 56-year-old presenter appeared on the BBC’s new current affairs programme Sunday Morning to review the papers.

Talking to Sophie Raworth about his upcoming show on talkTV, Morgan said: “I am launching a new global daily TV show for Rupert Murdoch’s news corporation in America, starting in the spring.

“It will air daily in the UK, daily in the US and in Australia daily as well so I will be a tri-continental irritant which is something I have been aspiring to be for quite some time.

“Its going to be opinion, debate, big interviews, so if you’ve missed me on morning TV, I’m sorry but I’ll be back very soon.

“If you haven’t missed me, I’m not sorry.”

Sunday Morning
Piers Morgan and Sophie Raworth leave BBC Broadcasting House following the show (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Morgan departed the ITV breakfast show last year after he said he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex’s claims about her mental health, made during her headline-grabbing interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The broadcast was the most complained-about TV episode of 2021, prompting 54,595 complaints to the media watchdog.

The Sun columnist Morgan added: “I haven’t been on breakfast television for nearly a year … My one question is, am I allowed to have an opinion, because that was the problem before.”

Morgan was the fourth most searched-for person on Google in the UK last year, trumping actor Alec Baldwin, who was fifth, and rapper Travis Scott, sixth, both of whom are facing lawsuits in the US.

