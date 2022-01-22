Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Final message from Betty White thanks fans for ‘love and support’ over the years

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 12:01 am
Final message from Betty White thanks fans for ‘love and support’ over the years (Matt Sayles/ AP)
Final message from Betty White thanks fans for ‘love and support’ over the years (Matt Sayles/ AP)

A final message from late US actress Betty White has been posted on her official Instagram, thanking fans for the “outpouring of love” following her death.

The special video message was originally recorded for fans attending a film screening of a documentary to mark the TV veteran’s 100th birthday.

The post said that White wanted to use her landmark birthday to celebrate her fans, and that she never took their support for granted.

The award-winning Golden Girls actress died on New Year’s Eve aged 99, less than a month before her landmark birthday on January 17.

“I just want to thank you for your love and support over the years, thank you so much, and stick around,” White says in the video, wearing a lime green top and white trousers with an electric green blazer.

The video caption read: “As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge.

“She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone.

“When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday.

“She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans.

Philanthropy Betty White Challenge
Outside of her acting career White was well known for her love of animals and activism (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted.

“I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals.”

Outside of her acting career, White was well known for her love of animals and activism.

The Betty White Challenge encouraged people to donate five dollars to any local or national animal shelter in the actress’ name before or on her birthday.

White appeared in other hit US sitcoms including Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth during a career spanning more than 80 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal