News World

The Kissing Booth star Joey King announces engagement

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 11:13 pm
Joey King (Hyperstar/Alamy)
Joey King (Hyperstar/Alamy)

Actress Joey King has announced she is engaged to film director Steven Piet.

The star of Netflix hit The Kissing Booth, 22, said her boyfriend proposed on February 2, making her “the luckiest lady alive”.

The couple shared a series of images embracing after the proposal, showing off the unusual oval-shaped ring.

On Instagram, King added: “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.

“I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home.

“I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.

“I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Piet, 30, has said the weather was “less than perfect” when he got down on one knee revealing it was a cold and windy day.

Capturing pictures of the couple’s engagement, Piet added: “Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together.

“A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations.

“Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine.

“And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter.

“You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

The couple began dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of The Act, in which King later received an Emmy nomination for her role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

