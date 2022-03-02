Toy Story songwriter Randy Newman cancels European concerts after breaking neck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Toy Story songwriter Randy Newman cancels European concerts after breaking neck

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 5:24 pm
Randy Newman (Ian West/PA)
Randy Newman (Ian West/PA)

Toy Story music composer Randy Newman has been forced to cancel his European tour after discovering his neck was broken.

The Oscar-winning songwriter, 78, said he had been “really looking forward to” performing in Europe but has rescheduled his An Evening With Randy Newman tour, which had been due to start in March.

In a statement, Newman said: “Recently, I noticed I was shrinking. People over whom I had towered now towered over me.

“Turns out, my neck was broken.”

Newman, who also created music for Monsters Inc and Monsters University, said he had had a “successful” operation but he has to take extended recovery time.

The 83rd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Randy Newman at the 83rd Academy Awards (Ian West/PA)

“The doctor said I’m not quite ready to tour,” he added.

“I was really looking forward to coming to Europe to perform. I miss performing a great deal and I look forward to a time when I can come.

“I’m sorry I won’t see you this time but I will see you soon.”

