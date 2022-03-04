Angelina Jolie signs three-year film and TV deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Angelina Jolie signs three-year film and TV deal

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 5:59 pm
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie signs three-year TV deal (Alexei Hay/PA)
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie signs three-year TV deal (Alexei Hay/PA)

Angelina Jolie has said “the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience” is at the heart of a three-year film and TV agreement she has signed.

The deal with Fremantle will see the Oscar-winning actress produce, direct and star in a spate of feature films, documentaries, and original TV series.

The 46-year-old Hollywood star said: “I am excited to be working with such a passionate and forward-looking team that has an international perspective.”

Jolie will produce and direct the feature film Without Blood – adapted from Alessandro Baricco’s best-selling novel about war, revenge and healing – in Italy in May.

The Eternals star, who is a Special Envoy for the UN refugee agency, will also be working on upcoming documentaries and original series, Fremantle has announced.

Jennifer Mullin, Global CEO of Fremantle, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Angelina, joining creative forces in the next phase of her extraordinary career as a producer, director, actor and humanitarian.

“Fremantle and Angelina share the passion and ambition of telling compelling stories from everywhere in the world, for everyone in the world.

“We embrace and support the creative independence of our partners and look forward to working with Angelina to bring powerful and unique stories to a global audience.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal