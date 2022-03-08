Renee Zellweger reveals she snuck into UCLA to study law during acting hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Renee Zellweger reveals she snuck into UCLA to study law during acting hiatus

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 6:58 am
Renee Zellweger reveals she snuck into UCLA to study law during acting hiatus (Ian West/PA)
Renee Zellweger reveals she snuck into UCLA to study law during acting hiatus (Ian West/PA)

Renee Zellweger has revealed she snuck into the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to study international law during a break she took from acting.

The Bridget Jones star said that politics was one of her “favourite things” and warned that she could “bore you to death” while speaking about the subject.

The Oscar-winning actress went on a six-year hiatus from the profession in 2010 before returning to reprise her famous role in Bridget Jones’s Baby in 2016.

Speaking on NBC’s Today show, she said she had taken time off from her successful acting career to “grow as a person” and “learn some things not related to work”.

“(I) went to school and just took some time out, and decided to participate in a different way,” she said.

“I snuck into UCLA and did some public policy for a little while … international law. I’m interested in politics.”

Asked if her studies were an interim pursuit or whether she had an end goal in mind, she replied: “I’m not sure.”

She added: “It’s one of my favourite things, I’ll bore you to death at a dinner party, I really will.

“Don’t get me started. Ask any of my friends.”

As well as her starring role in the Bridget Jones series, Zellweger is known for her roles in Jerry Maguire, Chicago and Judy.

She won the best actress Oscar in 2020 for her role in Judy and best supporting actress in 2004 for Cold Mountain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal