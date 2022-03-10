Fight Song singer Rachel Platten speaks of battle with postpartum depression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fight Song singer Rachel Platten speaks of battle with postpartum depression

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 12:21 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 12:31 pm
US singer Rachel Platten has spoken about her mental health struggles in an Instagram post (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rachel Platten has described her “incredibly painful battle” with her mental health after the birth of her baby.

The American singer marked six months since her daughter was born with a long post on Instagram detailing her struggles during the postpartum period and how she came through the difficult times.

The 40-year-old, who shot to fame with her ballad Fight Song in 2015, which then became Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign anthem in 2016, posted a picture of her holding her daughter and smiling, with a caption beginning “Sophie is 6 months old today. Wow.”

It continues: “I feel so proud of myself, I got through an incredibly painful battle with my mental health, long days that felt impossible and tears that wouldn’t stop coming and nights that felt never ending when my poor scared body wouldn’t let me sleep.”

She wrote that she tried “every tool possible”, including things she was “scared of”, and that she now feels “consistent joy, ease, power and real hope again”.

She added that she now knows her strength and worth and that she welcomes her “insecurities and weaknesses and all my glorious sunny parts too”, and that this gives her power.

Sophie Jo is Platten’s second child with husband Kevin Lazan. They also have a three-year-old daughter, Violet Skye.

Her post continues with a message of hope to those who also struggle with mental health.

It reads: “I just want to reach a hand back into the darkness if any of you reading this are still there. I promise, it’s possible for you to feel joy again.

“I’m here as an example that you can do this. You can be your own hero and you can learn to love all of you and I believe in you.”

Rachel Platten wrote about her mental health struggles in an Instagram post (Peter Byrne/PA)

It ends with an uplifting quote given to the musician by her aunt after she lost her husband of 50 years.

The quote reads: “Rachel, no one is going to come save you. Be your own hero. Do one brave thing today. Do one more tomorrow. Win the day. You can do this.”

Platten ends the caption with: “She was teaching me how to climb out of hell. So I’m passing it on, you can do this. Win the day. I love you all.

“Happy 6 months my angel Sophie jo.”

