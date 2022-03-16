Courteney Cox admits she ‘didn’t feel very relevant’ in Hollywood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Courteney Cox admits she ‘didn’t feel very relevant’ in Hollywood

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 8:33 am
Courteney Cox during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Courteney Cox during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Courteney Cox has admitted there was a time when she “didn’t feel very relevant” in Hollywood.

The actress, 57, said she was surprised to have returned to the spotlight with the Emmy-nominated Friends reunion special, a new Scream film and her comedy horror series Shining Vale.

Appearing on the Just for Variety podcast, Cox suggested her public profile dropped after the end of her sitcom Cougar Town, which ran from 2009 to 2015.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Show – London
Courteney Cox and her partner, Snow Patrol star Johnny McDaid, at the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Recalling a recent visit to New York City, she said: “I left the hotel and there’s paparazzi and I was signing all these pictures of old things I’ve done.

“How much could they get for those things? I mean, a picture of me in Masters of the Universe? It’s got to be worth about $10.

“But nevertheless, I thought, ‘Oh, wow. How did I get popular again?’”

Cox, who played Monica Geller in beloved sitcom Friends, added: “I would say, the years after Cougar Town, (I was) trying to find the right thing and I didn’t feel very relevant at the time.

“I was focusing on something else. I was focusing on my relationship and didn’t focus as much on (the) business side of things. And, I think… out of sight, out of mind.

“And, yeah, I think a lot of it was my fault. But I think, also, once I wasn’t driven I think they probably forgot about me for a while.”

The actress, who shares 17-year-old daughter Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette, also addressed the impact therapy has had on her life.

She said: “I was just talking to my partner about thinking about Coco and some of the things that she’s dealing with and it, and I relate to it.

“And it’s not until I got into my 50s that I connected with the right therapist that actually made me see things in a different way.

“And I thought, ‘God, I wish for Coco she doesn’t have to wait until my age to really understand (things)’. So much changes and it takes a long time to go, ‘Ding, I get it.’”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal