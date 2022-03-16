Star-studded line-up announced for final episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Star-studded line-up announced for final episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 9:22 pm
Ellen DeGeneres is ending her show after 19 seasons (PA)
Ellen DeGeneres is ending her show after 19 seasons (PA)

Former US first lady Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and Zac Efron are among the stars who will join Ellen DeGeneres in the final months of her daytime chat show.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will air its last episode on May 26 after 19 seasons following allegations its host oversaw a toxic workplace environment.

To end the final season, a star-studded line-up including 13 Going On 30 actress Jennifer Garner, Magic Mike star Channing Tatum and TV host David Letterman are set to make guest appearances.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, pop singer Gwen Stefani, actress Diane Keaton, reality star Kim Kardashian and model Behati Prinsloo will also feature in the closing episodes.

DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi is also among the line-up of guests who will share their favourite memories about the show.

Jennifer Aniston helped launch the farewell season in September – a full-circle moment for the former Friends actress who was the first star to appear on the show when it launched in 2003.

After the chat show officially ends, it will “continue to air guest host shows, compilation shows, and repeats during the summer months on affiliate stations”.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Jennifer Aniston helped launch the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/PA)

The show premiered in 2003 at NBC Studios and later moved to Warner Bros Studios, with stage one later being dedicated to DeGeneres.

During its almost two decades on air, the show featured more than 4,000 guests and put some of the biggest names in the entertainment world in the hot seat.

Before the workplace scandal, DeGeneres, 64, was one of the most popular personalities on US TV, known for her bubbly on-screen persona and “be kind” mantra, often taking part in lavish giveaways or acts of charity.

In 2020, she apologised to staff after an internal review by Warner Bros found “deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management”.

DeGeneres has denied the claims that a toxic workplace environment were the reason she is ending her show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal