Hollywood stars to host Met Gala as official co-chairs

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 5:24 pm
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at the Met Gala (Dennis Van Tine/PA)
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at the Met Gala (Dennis Van Tine/PA)

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host this year’s Met Gala, it has been announced.

The gala, one of the biggest dates in the fashion industry diary, will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2.

The event will honour the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, titled In America: An Anthology Of Fashion.

It is part two of their homage to US fashion following last year’s theme In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.

At this year’s event, actors Lively, Reynolds, King and Miranda will host as the evening’s official co-chairs, the Costume Institute has said.

Designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue’s Anna Wintour will return to take up their role as honorary chairs for the evening.

The biggest names in fashion and celebrity will descend on New York for the Met Gala’s return on the first Monday in May.

The annual extravaganza was scrapped in 2020 due to the pandemic but made a comeback last year in an unusual September slot.

Last year’s mix of the weird and wonderful saw Kim Kardashian wearing a faceless custom ensemble from Balenciaga, Jennifer Lopez with a nod to the Wild West and Asap Rocky sporting a multi-coloured quilted blanket.

The event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

