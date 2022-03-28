In pictures: Rita Ora, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner dazzle at Vanity Fair party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

In pictures: Rita Ora, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner dazzle at Vanity Fair party

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 2:38 am
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (AP)
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (AP)

Singer Rita Ora and actor and director Taika Waititi have led the star-studded arrivals at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars bash.

The event, hosted by the publication in Los Angeles, boasts high profile guests in attendance each year.

Also turning heads was Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her husband, singer, Joe Jonas.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centrr for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Turner, 26, and Jonas, 32, have been dating since 2016 and they got engaged in 2017.

The couple got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 at a ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centrr for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Actress Sienna Miller was photographed with actor and model Oli Green, who has previously featured in a Burberry campaign.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Sienna Miller and Oli Green attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Also in attendance was Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren, as well as Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US (Doug Peters/AP)

Vanity Fair recently published its Hollywood Issue, which featured Nicole Kidman as the cover star.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal