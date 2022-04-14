Billie Eilish reveals she is the latest guest star on The Simpsons By Press Association April 14, 2022, 8:26 pm Billie Eilish reveals she is the newest guest star on The Simpsons (Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Billie Eilish is set to join The Simpsons family in a new short airing on Disney+ this month. The Oscar-winning popstar, alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell, will appear in a short titled When Billie Met Lisa – set to air on April 22. It will see Lisa Simpson discover chart-topping artists Eilish and O’Connell while searching for a quiet place to practise her saxophone. Billie is guest starring in @TheSimpsons: “When Billie Met Lisa”, the new short streaming April 22 on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/baLe70Gxad— billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 14, 2022 The musical siblings then invite Lisa to their studio for a special jam session, it has been revealed. The No Time To Die singer, 20, stars in the fourth collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney+. Previous shorts include the Star Wars themed Maggie Simpson In The Force Awakens From Its Nap and Marvel-inspired The Good, The Bart, And The Loki. Sibling duo Eilish and O’Connell recently won the Oscar for best original song at the 94th Academy Awards – joining the list of Oscar-winning Bond-song creators. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Olivia Rodrigo claims her second major Grammy of the night Finneas teases Grammys performance with sister Billie Eilish on red carpet Star-studded Ukraine concert raises more than £13.4m Billie Eilish: ‘It’s insane to join the list of Oscar-winning Bond-songwriters’