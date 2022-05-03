Lady Gaga releases new song from forthcoming Top Gun sequel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Lady Gaga releases new song from forthcoming Top Gun sequel

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 12:07 pm
Lady Gaga has released a new song from the forthcoming Top Gun sequel (Ian West/PA)
Lady Gaga has released a new song from the forthcoming Top Gun sequel (Ian West/PA)

Lady Gaga said she feels “blessed to sing, write songs, produce and perform” after releasing her new track from the highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel, Maverick.

The song, Hold My Hand, marks Gaga’s return to writing and producing following the success of the A Star Is Born soundtrack in 2018 – which earned her both a Bafta and an Academy Award.

The track, which features a score from Oscar-winning musician Hans Zimmer and Harold Faltermeyer, was co-written and produced by BloodPop with additional production from Benjamin Rice.

On Instagram, Gaga, 36, said: “I wanted to say that I wrote the song for the INCREDIBLE movie #topgun #topgunmaverick but also for people who feel like they’re not gonna be ok or WE ARE never gonna be ok and that life taught me through hard times to have faith in humanity when it’s hard to have faith in yourself.

“When you feel lonely, sad, removed from the world, far away from yourself and others #holdmyhand One day you may even be strong enough to hold your own.

“I love you with my whole heart for all the years I’ve been blessed to sing, write songs, produce and perform for you.”

The singer previously said she has been “perfecting” the song for years, and described it as a “love letter to the world”.

Maverick sees Hollywood star Tom Cruise reprise the role of US naval aviator Pete Mitchell and is being released 36 years after the 1986 original.

It was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is set to be released in cinemas on May 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal