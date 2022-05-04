Comedian Dave Chappelle reportedly attacked on stage in LA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Comedian Dave Chappelle reportedly attacked on stage in LA

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 8:35 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 10:03 am
An attacker ‘lunged at’ Dave Chappelle and sent the comedian ‘flying in the air’ during an event at the Hollywood Bowl, according to a witness.(Netflix/PA)
An attacker ‘lunged at’ Dave Chappelle and sent the comedian ‘flying in the air’ during an event at the Hollywood Bowl, according to a witness.(Netflix/PA)

Dave Chappelle has reportedly been attacked during an event at the Hollywood Bowl.

The 48-year-old comedian was performing at the Los Angeles venue on Tuesday night as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival when a man rushed on to the stage, according to US media.

Actor Jamie Foxx joined Chappelle and helped apprehend the alleged attacker before the performance continued, reports said.

Video posted on social media appeared to show a man with a badly injured arm being put in an ambulance.

Chappelle has previously faced a backlash over comments about transgender people in his Netflix comedy special, The Closer.

The comedian said “gender is a fact” and shared his backing for JK Rowling, who has also attracted criticism for her remarks about the concept of biological sex.

Netflix employees were said to have reacted with anger to his comments and reportedly organised a walkout over the streaming giant’s decision to air the special.

The incident follows Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars over a joke the comic made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

It prompted members of the comedy community, including Jack Whitehall and Kathy Griffin, to voice their fears that performers are no longer safe on stage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]