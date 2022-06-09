Britney Spears to marry Sam Asghari in surprise wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Britney Spears to marry Sam Asghari in surprise wedding

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 4:03 pm
Britney Spears set to marry Sam Asghari in surprise wedding (PA)
Britney Spears will marry her fiance Sam Asghari in a surprise wedding ceremony later on Thursday, the PA news agency understands.

The couple became engaged in September last year, with Spears joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

A 13-year conservatorship which had controlled her life was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court in November last year.

According to US reports, the singer and her 28-year-old fitness trainer partner are to be married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.

A source quoted by American publication People said the June 9 ceremony will be attended by around “60 guests of those in their close circle”.

Spears, 40, has two children, Sean and Jayden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

This will be the singer’s third marriage, having divorced Federline in 2007 and Jason Allen Alexander in 2004 after their marriage earlier that year.

In May, the singer announced the loss of her “miracle baby early in the pregnancy”.

She had revealed she was pregnant a month earlier, saying she had taken a test after Asghari teased her about being “food pregnant”.

According to TMZ, Spears’ brother Bryan will attend the ceremony but her sister Jamie-Lynn and parents will not be present.

Spears has been estranged from members of her family after she was placed under a controversial conservatorship in 2008, which controlled many aspects of her life including her finances, amid substance abuse and mental health issues.

