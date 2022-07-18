Ndaba Mandela: My grandfather would be ‘disappointed’ in today’s world leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ndaba Mandela: My grandfather would be ‘disappointed’ in today’s world leaders

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 2:32 pm
Nelson Mandela’s grandson has said that the former South African President would be “disappointed” in the world leaders of today for furthering their personal interests instead of serving their communities. (Daniel Berehulak/PA)
Nelson Mandela’s grandson has said that the former South African President would be “disappointed” in the world leaders of today for furthering their personal interests instead of serving their communities. (Daniel Berehulak/PA)

Nelson Mandela’s grandson has said that the former South African president would be “disappointed” in the world leaders of today for furthering their personal interests instead of serving their communities.

Author and spokesperson Ndaba Mandela has reflected on his grandfather’s legacy in a new project which has been released to mark Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18.

The five-part documentary series, The Mandela Project, features black creators undertaking various community projects to showcase different aspects of the anti-apartheid leader’s story, work, and life learnings.

Ndaba narrates the YouTube series and provides anecdotes and personal stories about his grandfather as well as highlighting his contributions to service, freedom and equality.

Reflecting on his grandfather’s message, he told the PA news agency: “He always taught me that leaders are not there to be the best but leaders are there to serve their communities and to be a voice for the voiceless, and to stand up for those who can’t stand up for themselves.

“So the best type of leadership we have in the world is service value-based leadership, which we don’t find anymore.

“And I think he’d be very disappointed in the kind of leaders that we have in today’s world, who seem to only be furthering their own personal interests.”

He added that he believes his grandfather would be disappointed especially with the “calibre of leaders” in South Africa, where he served as president from 1994 to 1999, and with the war in Ukraine by Russian forces.

“He would urge both leaders to put down their guns and their arms and to come to the table and find a new way to come to peace”, he said.

In the new series, each episode stars a celebrity who undertakes an act of service in their local community in an effort to spread the word about Mandela’s teachings.

Among the famous faces is British rapper Big Zuu as well as actor Jabari Banks, digital creator Jeremy Lynch, actress Marsai Martin, footballer Patrice Evra and South African model and former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

Ndaba told PA that seeing the young creators carrying forth his grandfather’s legacy was “very inspiring and touching”.

“It shows us that we do have hope to actually continue fighting for all people, of all religions and backgrounds to have dignity and pride”, he added.

The public speaker said that he hopes the series will help viewers understand “the importance of the leadership that Nelson Mandela provided in the world, especially during a dark time of apartheid.”

He added: “But more importantly, I hope that people will be inspired to understand that we each have the responsibility to do our part to give back to our communities to make the world a better place”.

NME Awards 2022 – London
Big Zuu works with a community garden in north London as part of the series (Ian West/PA)

As part of the series, Big Zuu represents Mandela’s work of “growing himself” and others by working with a community garden in north London.

The rapper told PA that in his own life, he has been inspired by Mandela’s “resilience and mental willpower” to spend 27 years in prison and later become his country’s first black leader.

He added that he hopes to bring forth this message as well as break down stereotypes and provide representation for people from his background.

“I sort of feel like I’m always the gauge, people look at me as this normal dude from the hood and if I can do certain things then anyone can,” he explained.

“And that’s what representation kind of entails. You see someone from this community doing something and it makes you feel more comfortable and it makes you resonate with it more.”

The Mandela Project is available on the BET Networks YouTube channel from July 18 – Nelson Mandela International Day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal